Patricia I. Fonce, Leavittsburg, Ohio – Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia I. Fonce, 70, of Leavittsburg, passed away Monday afternoon, August 5, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

“Patty”, as she was affectionately known, was born August 17, 1948, in Warren, a daughter of the late Thomas and Nellie (Haun) Apthorpe.

She was a 1965 graduate of Mathews High School and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married Carmen C. Fonce in 1982. They shared 25 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death October 20, 2007.

Patty enjoyed doing crafts and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis L. Varner and Christopher M. Varner, both of Leavittsburg. She also leaves behind a brother, Terry Apthorpe of Niles; a sister, Shirley Geiring of Cortland; two granddaughters, Brandi and Kaitlyn Varner and a great-grandson, Mason Lee Dorogy.

In addition to her husband and parents, Patricia was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Apthorpe and two sisters, Mary Bentley and Mabel Weimer.

Private services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

Patricia will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

