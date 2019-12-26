Patricia Grace Williams Gump, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Grace Williams Gump, of Warren, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, age 92, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 19, at Brookdale of Austintown, Ohio, with family at her side after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Born April 16, 1927, in Ashland, Ohio, she graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1947, the same year she married Robert Clark Gump.

Patricia had a long and successful career caring for and mentoring students in the Columbus Public Schools as a teacher. She excelled at teaching several elementary grade levels and always tried to make the learning fun and interesting in her classes from Kindergarten through Middle School, retiring in 1991.

Her family was always her highest priority. One way she showed her love was by preparing gourmet meals; to her, eggs were only good if they didn’t taste like eggs.

Her insatiable curiosity for the world around her was exercised through reading, painting, traveling, as an active member of the Sorosis Professional Women’s Club and as a past president of the Clintonville Woman’s Club. A long-time member of Overbrook Presbyterian Church in Columbus, she served there as a Deacon for several years.



She was preceded in death by her husband, of 66 years; her parents, Matthew E. Williams and Grace E. (Smith) Williams.

She is survived by children, Robert M. Gump (Marilyn) og Ft. Collins, Colorado, Bruce S. Gump (Mary) of Warren, Ohio and Bonnie G. McNeill (Scott), Vernon Hills, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Karen Gump, Abby Gump, Matthew McNeill (Katie), Ashley Gleim (Adam), Laura Smith (Andrew), Benjamin Gump, Sarah Vick (Brian) and Bethany Jones (Zachary) and several great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook Presbyterian Church, or The Ohio State Fund for Scholarships, Fund Number 314845 either online at https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/ or The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43221.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Interment will be private at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service.

