Patricia G. Cox, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia G. Cox, 76, of Warren, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her residence.

She was born March 17, 1944 in Warren, a daughter of Charles and Falina (Lock) Middleton.

She was a homemaker.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Robert C. Cox, whom she married July 15, 1968; four children, Douglas Higley, William Higley, Michael Cox and Janice Loving; two brothers; Charles and Patrick Middleton and a grandson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place in the Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.