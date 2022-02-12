LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Diane Pence, 43, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born December 8, 1978 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of and the late Beppie Humphrey.

She was a graduate of LaBrae High School and worked at Fairhaven Industries for several years.

She enjoyed gambling, bingo, boating, traveling, going for walks and playing flute and piccolo in the band.

Left to cherish her memories are her canine companion, Perseus; siblings, numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her Pap, James Pence as well as her “Mai Mai”, niece, Hennasei Heatherly.

There will be no calling hours or service.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements for cremation.

A special thanks goes out to her caretakers, Panda, Wayne and Roxann Hedglin, Angel Woods, cousin, Danielle “Double Trouble” Eastman and Sarah Rudd SSA.

