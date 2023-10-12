CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Borger, 78, of Cortland, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 9, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born June 1, 1945, in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Claude Barthol and the late Pearl Mae McCarthy Barthol. Patricia was raised by her grandparents the late Mabel G. McCarthy and the late Ellsworth Weber.

She was employed as a caseworker and supervisor with the Mahoning County Jobs and Family Services for 22 years and was a member of the Victory Christian Center Warren Campus.

Surviving are her husband, Donald Philip Borger of Cortland, Ohio; four daughters, Debbie (Ray) Hartley of Canfield, Ohio, Donna (Jeffrey) Feo of Columbiana, Ohio, Lori (Tom) Smith of Cortland, Ohio and Kari (Bryan) Clark of Cortland, Ohio; son, David Cressman of Jim Thorpe of Pennsylvania, along with 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are six sisters, Delores Alicia of Florida, Jean Barthol of Florida, Claudia Barthol of Alabama, Pearl Barthol of Florida, Linda Syracuse of Mississippi and Terri Barthol of Florida along with one brother, Claude (Sharell) Barthol of Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her.

A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023, at The River Church on Tod Avenue in Warren. Friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until service time at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485, in her memory.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.