Patricia Barber, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Barber, 93, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away November 24, 2021 at her granddaughter’s home, surrounded by family.

She was born March 13, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Steven and Mary (Hricko) Pindur.

She married the late Harold W. Barber on December 21, 1948. They spent 50 years together, making many happy memories until his passing in 1999.

Patricia was a graduate of Bristol High School and dedicated her time to raising her family. She also worked at Mullins Manufacturing and Price’s Pharmacy.

She loved to golf and was a member of the Bristolwood Golf Club. Patricia also enjoyed spending winters with her husband in Florida and was a member of the Bradenton Lunch Bunch in Florida.

Patricia is survived by her son, Chris H (Denise) Barber of Warren, Ohio; granddaughter, Jennifer (Brian) Daniszewski; grandsons, Jason (K. Nicole) Barber and Jeremy (Stephanie) Barber; granddaughter, Janna (James) Metzendorf and great-grandchildren, Kaila, Kelsie, Nathan, Andrew, Zoey, Khloe and Jeremy, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Pindur.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 at the fueral home, where Rev. Dale Briggs will officiate.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.carlwhall.com.