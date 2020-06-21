Patricia Anne Nalbach Mayes, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Anne (Nalbach) Mayes died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home.

She was born February 16, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Florence Brockett Nalbach.

She had been a lifetime resident of Warren, Ohio.

Patty married Robert J. Mayes on October 7, 1967.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School Class of 1967.

She worked for many years at Secrest Elementary School in Warren as a noon aide and crossing guard.

Patty loved children. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, attend concerts, especially the Rolling Stones and going to Jamaica and New Orleans with her family.

She leaves behind her husband, Robert Mayes of Warren; daughter, Brandie (Jeffrey) Mayes Wagner of Cortland; son, Adam Mayes of Warren; grandson, Miles Wagner; granddaughter, Chloe Wagner both of Cortland; sisters, Sally Smith of Kinsman, Amy Fenstermaker of Champion; brothers, James Nalbach of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Michael Nalbach of Beverly Hills, California, Christopher Nalbach of Warren, Kelly Nalbach of Cortland, Jeffrey Nalbach of Seminole, Florida, Robert Nalbach of Warren and Timothy Nalbach of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Nalbach; grandson, Nicholas Wagner.

Friends and family may call at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Patricia will be laid to rest privately at Crown Hill Burial Park

