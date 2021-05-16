Patricia Ann Obradovich, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Obradovich, 91 of Warren, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.



She was born on November 9, 1929 in Warren, Ohio to the late Ryan Kelly and Rosetta (Schneider) Kelly.



Patricia was a 1947 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She started working at Warren Sanitary Dairy while very young, eventually joined in work there by all of her sisters. She then owned and operated the Dairy Store in Middlefield, Ohio and later was a waitress at the Ohio Inn, retiring after 18 years of service.

On May 9, 1952, she married Mike Obradovich, Sr. and they shared 63 years of marriage until his passing on July 2, 2015.



Pat volunteered with her sister, Kay delivering meals for Trumbull Mobile Meals and also volunteered in the office for the Red Cross. She was a Pink Lady at Trumbull Memorial Hospital and a poll worker for the Trumbull County Board of elections with her sister Gert.



She created a legacy of hosting summer picnics, which will be carried on by her family. She also would travel with her sisters to Canada to visit family and attend the Highland Games. She loved going to the casinos with her husband, often having better luck than him. She liked to help her nephew acquire autographs and memorabilia at sports conventions. She enjoyed spending Friday nights dining out with her sisters and brothers-in-law but most of all, Pat absolutely loved having her family around and being a Nana to her grand and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her children, Mike (Marilyn) Obradovich, Jr., Carol (Jerry) McGee, David Obradovich, Timothy Obradovich, Mary (Michael) LaCella and Bobbie (Edward Piecuch) Obradovich; sister, Kathleen (Thomas) Tisher; brother-in-law, George (Laura) Horvath; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a large extended family with many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Gertrude Swonger and Justine Bycraft and a brother, Ryan Kelly.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the funeral home.

Entombment will take place in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.



Due to current health situations, masks are required and social distancing protocols should be observed.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc., 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Red Cross, 3530 Belmont Avenue #7, Youngstown, OH 44505 or Trumbull Mobile Meals, 323 E Market Street, Warren, OH 44481, in her memory.



Family and Friends may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.