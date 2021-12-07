WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Floyd, 74, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 17, 1947, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edwin C. and Frances (Dexter) Griffin.

On January 14, 1971, she married Ellis Lee Floyd and they have shared fifty years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

She was a 1965 graduate of Ellet High School and a 1991 graduate of Trumbull Business College.

Patricia loved watching sports, reading books, especially her Bible. She also enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts, puzzles, animals and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by husband, Ellis Lee Floyd of Warren, Ohio; brother, James W. Griffin of Akron, Ohio; goddaughter, Shannon Godfrey of Georgia and many nieces and nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Stokes.

Per her wishes there will be no services.

Interment will be done privately at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, OH.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.