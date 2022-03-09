NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Egner, 78, of Niles, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at her home.

She was born July 5, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Rocky Crish and Lena (Guarnieri) Crish.

On March 20, 1992, she married George F. Egner. They shared 30 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

She was a retired nurse from Glenview Manor. After retiring, she worked at Adgate’s Florist and Jimmy’s Italian Specialties.

Patricia enjoyed traveling especially to the west coast, cooking, gardening, shopping, decorating, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, George F. Egner of Niles, Ohio; children, Chris (Mike O’Neill) Hancock, Lori (Jeff) Koeth, Mark McLaren, Valerie (Robert) Jones, Sean (Tina) McLaren, Becky (Keith Bearfield) Brown, Jaime (Scott) Smith and David (Katie) Egner; grandchildren, Nicholas (Ariana) Schuller, Jessica (Carl) Parks, Christopher, Danielle, Paul, Bobby, Logan, Erica, Matthew, Jason, Brendan, Haley, Leah and Macie; great-grandchildren, Kanen, Draya, Elena and Emma and her nine kitties.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private Services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to West Side Cats, 4305 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512 or The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202, in her memory.