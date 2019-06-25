Patricia Ann Christensen Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Patty” Ann Christensen, 83, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home.

She was born May 28, 1936 in Erie, Pennsylvania, the oldest daughter of the late Paul and Ruth (Wheaton) Parmarter.

Patty loved to garden and can her vegetables when she was able to but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Laurel “Laurie” (Jefferson) Bender of Middlefield, Ohio, Ruth (Ralph “Buddy”) Melvin of Painesville, Ohio and Joan Mills of Perry, Ohio; son, Jeffrey “Jeff” (Joanna) Christensen of Bristolville, Ohio; eight brothers and sisters; four grandchildren, Brandy, Sherry, Ralph, Jr. and Tiffany and 13 great-grandchildren, Tobi, Tory, Brianna, Alysia, Dominic, Ashleigh, Austin, Zachary, Zane, Zaia, Kyle, Dillian and Damien.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Christensen; two brothers and a granddaughter, Brenda.

A gathering for family and friends will take place on Thursday, June 27, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

