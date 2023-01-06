HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Machingo passed away January 3, 2023, after short illness.

Patricia was born June 24, 1937, in Warren, OH to the late James J. Hearn and Helen (McMillin) Hearn.

She was a 1955 graduate of St. Mary’s High School.

She met the love of her life in the spring of 1954 and married Edward Paul Machingo November 1, 1955, spending 39 years together until his passing March 5, 1995.

She is survived by her daughter Kathleen with whom she made her home; four sons, Edward (Kathy), Michael, John and Steve (Isabelle Marie); nine grandchildren, Edward, Jr, Doug, Angela, Melissa, Steven Jr., Anthony, Andrew, Giovanna, and Yeimi; 14 great grandchildren; and siblings, Rose Ellen (Steven) Uchrinscko of Warren; Daniel (Connie) Hearn of Norman, Oklahoma and Thomas (Brenda) Hearn of Mayview, Missouri.

Beside her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Elaine Colson, James E. Hearn, Dolores Delida, and Gerald Hearn; and step-father, Michael Blazevic.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W Hall Funeral Home.

