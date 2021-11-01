Patricia A. Kovalchick, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Kovalchick, 81, of Warren, died late Sunday morning, October 31, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

She was born March 6, 1940, in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Guy and Freda (Allhouse) Seger.

Pat married George Kovalchick on September 18, 1958. They shared 42 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death February 13, 2001.

She was employed as a customer service clerk with Kmart for many years.

She loved gardening, working outdoors, reading and doing word search puzzles. Pat also enjoyed socializing with her neighbors, taking her dog, Taz, for walks and spending time with her son’s dogs.

Left to cherish her memories are her two sons, George Kovalchick of Worthington, Pennsylvania and Greg (Nancy) Kovalchick of West Farmington. She also leaves behind a sister, Karen (James) Fleming of Indiana, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren, Nicholas Alan Kovalchick and Christie Nicole Kovalchick.

Besides her husband and parents, Pat was preceded in death by five siblings, Edna Dimmitt, Ruth Houser, Beryl Dean McCausland, James Seger and Norman “PeeWee” Seger.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.