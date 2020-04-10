Patricia A. Hunt Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Hunt, 79, of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 6, 1940, in Star Junction, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Russell and the late Celia (Boes) Murphy.

On April 13, 1957, she married George Hunt and they spent almost 50 years together before his passing in 2006.

Patricia worked as a quality control inspector at Johnson Rubber for over 20 plus years.

She enjoyed doing crafts and spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Renee (Robert) Kuhn, Shannon Eakin and Dawn Finch; grandchildren, Rachel Earnhardt, Brittany Baker, Clinton (Martina) Eakin, Amber Broe and Blair Givens and great-grandchildren, Robert Jacob, Chase, Harper, Landon, Addison, Virginia, Matthew, Jace, Connor and Skye.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Murphy and sister, Norma Knish.

According to her wishes a private memorial service will be held and she will be inurned with her husband at Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 13, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.