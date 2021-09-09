Patricia A. Bundy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Bundy, 78, of Warren, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, September 8, at her residence.



“Patti”, as she was known to her family and friends, was born November 24, 1942 in Warren, a daughter of the late Russell and Ethel (Miller) Monroe.



She was a 1960 graduate of West Farmington High School.

She was the owner/operator of Pat’s Wallpaper in Warren for more than 25 years. She also worked for several area restaurants over the years.



She enjoyed playing Bingo and bocce. She also enjoyed canning and gardening. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids, whom she dearly loved. Patti was a devoted, loving companion, mother and grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.



She is survived by three children, Elizabeth (Dale DeVault) Bundy and Adam Bundy, both of Warren and Joseph Bundy of West Farmington. She also leaves behind her loving companion of 31 years, Keith York of Warren; four siblings, Kathy Mullenax of Warren, Jackie Lobenthal of Cincinnati, Russell (Ellen) Monroe of Canfield and Deborah (John) DelBane of Warren; four grandchildren, Angela (Brandon), Ian (Erika), Eric and Emily (Chris) and eight great-grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as “Gabby”, Bolt, Evan, Benjamin, Otto, Charlie, Sydney, Averie and Saelor.



Besides her parents, Patti was preceded in death by a brother, James Monroe.



A Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 11, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation at www.BCRF.org, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.