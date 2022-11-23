WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Sue Roupe, 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born October 20, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Sidney Crowder and Jeanie (Rossi) Seaman.

Pamela was a homemaker. She loved baking, shooting pool, going to casino’s, riding motorcycles and being by the ocean.

She is survived by her children, Mary (Richard Lorraine) Whitacre of Niles, OH, BJ (Robert) Ayres of Warren, OH, Rickey Roupe, Jr. and Pami (Rich Knisely) Lorraine of Warren, Ohio; mother, Jeanie (Rossi) Seaman; twin sister, Patty Crowder; sister, Stella “Kathy” Crowder; 23 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rickey D. Roupe, Sr., whom she married June 12, 1979; sons, Bud Roupe and Lawrence Roupe; and brothers, Danny, Mark, Mike and David Crowder.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 pm on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.