Pamela S. Dotson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela S. Dotson, 57, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at University Hospital of Cleveland.



She was born January 28, 1964, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Lee and Patricia (Wilson) Dotson.



She was a graduate of Champion High School.

She was employed as a laborer at Alphabet Corporation for years.



She is survived by her parents; brother, Jeff (Vera) Dotson of Champion, Ohio and a nephew, Jeff Geist.



There will be no services at this time.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

