Pamela Rae Acitelli, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Rae Acitelli, 70, of Niles, left us too soon on December 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born August 4, 1949 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lester Rakestraw and the late Dorothy (Overly) Heston.

Pamela was a graduate of Howland High School class of 1967.

She was a longtime Secretary at Champion Schools. After retiring as a secretary she went on to help the elderly as a caregiver.

Pamela had a passion for camping at Paradise Lakes, she enjoyed spending time with her dear friends and most of all, being with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Erin (Rick) VonBergen of Champion, Ohio; son, Alex (Melanie Quiggle) Acitelli of Warren, Ohio; beloved grandchildren, Aiden, Austin and Adelynn VonBergen and step-brother, John (Pat) Heston of Niles, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lester Rakestraw; mother, Dorothy Heston and stepfather, William Heston.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the funeral home, where Reverend Donald P. Barnes will officiate.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren, Ohio.