Pamela M. Dickens, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela M. Dickens, 49, of Warren, died Saturday morning, December 26, 2020 at the Hospice House in Youngstown.

She was born June 22, 1971 in Warren, a daughter to Jule A. Fowler and step-father John A. Fowler.

Pam was a 1990 graduate of Howland High School and achieved a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

She worked as a retirement financial analyst with McCamish Systems in Georgia before moving back to Ohio and working from home.

Pam was a member of the Youngstown State Marching Band.

She enjoyed crocheting, travel and spending her time taking her son to many extracurricular activities.

She is survived by her mother, Jule Fowler; a son, Jacob Dickens and a brother, John E. (Lyndsay) Fowler, all of Howland.

Pam was preceded in death by her step-father, John and her grandparents, Burt and Velma Andrus and Willard King.

In accordance with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

A celebration of Pam’s life will be planned for at a later date.

The family requests that material contributions be made to The Cancer Research Institute in her memory.

Arrangements for Ms. Dickens are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

