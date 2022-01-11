CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Lynn Jackson, 58, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at her home.

She was born November 29, 1963, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert R. and Carolyn (Whipkey) Lee.

Pamela worked in the produce department at Giant Eagle.

She enjoyed arts, crafts and painting. Pam was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She is survived by her mother, Carolyn (Whipkey) Lee of Warren, Ohio; brother, Ricky (Michele) Lee of Champion, Ohio and sister, Terry Wheeler of Warren, Ohio.

Pamela was preceded in death by her father, Robert R. Lee and husband, Bertrum Jackson.

No services will be held and cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.