Pamela Lynn Hudson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela Lynn Hudson, 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away too soon on June 19, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.



She was born May 1, 1957 in Southington, Ohio, a daughter of the late Dester Stephens and the late Colleen (Carter) Stephens.



She was a graduate of Chalker High School. and previously worked as a nurses aide. Pamela enjoyed gardening.



Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Carly K. Callahan of Crossville, AL and son, Jason (April) Hudson of Plainville, Georgia, her fiancé, Tim Baugher of Warren, Ohio, as well as her grandchildren, Nathan and Aaron Callahan, Taylor and Greyson Hudson.

She was preceded in death by her parents.



In accordance with her wishes she will be cremated and Carl W. Hall Funeral Home will assist with these arrangements.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Pamela Lynn Hudson, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.