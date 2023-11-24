BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela “Pam” Jean Beachler, 62, of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at home.

She was born November 20, 1961, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Ron Fleet and the late Lauretta J. (Mansel) Fleet.

On October 18, 1980, she married William “Bill” T. Beachler and they have spent the last 47 years together.

She was a graduate of Lordstown High School.

She worked as a secretary for several companies most recently for DC Generator.

Pam was a member of House of Prayer and Praise where she volunteered her time. She also enjoyed crocheting and made blankets and hats for Bella Women’s Center.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, William “Bill” T. Beachler of Bristolville, Ohio; father, Ron Fleet; son, Brian J. (Sarah Pace) Beachler of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter, Brianna (Josh Sandker) Beachler of Bristolville, Ohio and sister, Victoria A. Motyka of La Grange, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lauretta J. Fleet and a brother, Billy A. Coss.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Monday, November 27, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will take place privately at Lordstown Cemetery.

