Pamela J. Johnson, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pamela J. Johnson, 59, of Howland, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020, at the Hospice House in Poland, after a brief illness.

She was born April 29, 1961 in Warren, a daughter of Eugene, Sr. and Phyllis (Gaul) Gentile.

Pam was a 1979 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and was employed as a tow motor operator for the former Packard Electric Corporation and General Motors plant in Lordstown for 30 years, prior to retiring in 2018.

She enjoyed cooking, especially Italian sauce and pasta and gardening. Pam’s greatest joy was spending time with her family, whom she dearly loved. She absolutely adored her only grandchild, Marisia Viola and her beautiful smile. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Pam is survived by her mother, Phyllis Gentile; two children, Michelle M. (Ryan) Rappach of Howland and Matthew C. Johnson of Warren. She also leaves behind three siblings, Lisa Gentile of Upper Arlington, Eugene Gentile, Jr. of Niles and Tracey (Kevin) Henneman of Howland; a granddaughter, Marisia Viola and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; a brother, Jack Gentile and aunts and uncles, Ralph Gentile, Peter and Julia Dellimuti, Louis and Wilda Dellimuti and William Gaul.

In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Pam’s family requests material contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473, in her memory.

Arrangements for Ms. Johnson are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 28, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

