Otis Estil Taylor Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Otis Estil Taylor, 83, of Niles, passed away early Saturday morning, June 1, 2019, at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

He was born November 5, 1935 in, Harlan County, Kentucky, a son of the late Fred and Lola (Bargo) Taylor.

Otis retired from the Norfolk & Southern Railroad in 2000 after 45 years of service.

He married the former Wanda L. Simmons on March 1, 1957. They shared almost 57 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She preceded him in death January 26, 2014.

Otis was a former member of the Church of God where in his earlier years he pastored and helped build and restore churches.

In his younger years he enjoyed playing sports and later in life he enjoyed watching the Cleveland teams on TV; especially the Indians.

He is survived by three children, Robert (Amy Debrower) Taylor of Massachusetts, Jacqueline Taylor of Ohio and Deborah (William) Osenbau of Phoenix, Arizona. He also leaves behind his granddaughter and caregiver, Amanda Taylor, of Warren; ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Besides his wife, Otis was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Mary Taylor and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Diana Williams officiating.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday, June 14.

Otis will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

