Osbert “Bert” Starcher, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Osbert “Bert” Starcher, 87, of Vienna, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer, early Thursday morning, April 2, 2020, at his residence.

“Bert”, as he was affectionately known, was born October 14, 1932 in Bolair, West Virginia, the son of the late Earl and Virginia (McAvoy) Starcher.

He worked as a tool and die room supervisor for the Packard Electric Corp. for 31 years, prior to retiring.

He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran.

He married the former Anna Miller on October 8, 1955. They shared 64 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Bert had many hobbies and interests throughout his life. He was a lifelong member of the NRA and an avid deer hunter; he loved flying and was a pilot and co-owner of a Cessna 172 airplane and loved to travel with his wife in their camper and visited numerous national parks throughout the country. He also loved motorcycles and owned a Can-Am, which he rode with his wife cross country at 78 years old to a rally in Durango, Colorado. Bert also enjoyed playing banjo and listening to bluegrass music; and he could fix just about anything, and spent much quality time with his grandson, working on various projects.

Besides his wife, Bert is survived by a daughter; Debra (David) Stanek, of Sun City West, Arizona and a grandson, Shane Meister, of Fowler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Burdette Starcher and a daughter, Donna Starcher.

In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Material contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Youngstown, OH 44515, in his memory.

Arrangements are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

