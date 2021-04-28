Omer Patrick Dixon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Omer Patrick “Pat” “Red” Dixon, 91, of Warren, passed away Monday morning, April 26, following a brief illness, at the Hospice House in Poland.



He was born June 22, 1929 in Warren, a son of the late Patrick Omer and Mary (Sause) Dixon.



Pat was a 1948 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. During his military service, he was wounded in battle and earned a Purple Heart.





He worked at the Ohio Inn in Warren from 1952-63, where after hours, he perfected his pool game and became a well known left handed pool player in the area. He continued to amaze all ages with his skill throughout his life. He then went to work for the former Packard Electric Corporation in plastic molds and later stationary boards, retiring in 1999 after 30 years of service. After retiring he learned the game of golf and he also enjoyed playing bocce.



He married the former Rosetta M. Astolfi on July 19, 1952. They shared almost 69 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.



Red was a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Warren.

He was also a loyal member of the VFW Post 1090 in Warren, American Legion Post 737, the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Austintown, and ITAM 29 in Warren.

Above all else, Pat loved spending time with his wife and entire family over meals and celebrations, or watching his favorite sports teams; the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes football. He was proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Pat also loved taking his wife Rose for a drive on a nice, sunny day to a winery or Geneva on The Lake, to enjoy a meal. While all of his beloved grandchildren are now adults, Pat took great pride in never missing their sporting events or picking them up when needed. These are times that will continue to be cherished by them all. He also enjoyed watching westerns on TV, especially The Virginian and Gunsmoke.



Besides his beloved wife, Pat is survived by two daughters, Patti (John) Wilson and Carolyn (Andrew) Hrusovsky. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Josh (Sarah) Wilson, Matt Wilson, A.J. Hrusovsky and Sami Hrusovsky and a great-granddaughter, Ava Grace Wilson.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Linda and his two brothers, Bob and John Dixon.



Pat was a very special and kind man who will be loved and missed by many. It has truly been an honor and privilege to have him in our lives. He always told us… “Don’t worry about anything, it will be alright.”



In keeping with his wishes private funeral services were arranged and conducted by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.



He was laid to rest in the All Souls Cemetery, Cortland.



Memorial contributions in Pat’s memory can be sent to Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44481, or VFW Post 1090, 611 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44483.



