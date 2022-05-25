LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oleta Sue Bailes, 72, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born May 30, 1949, in New Martinsville, West Virginia, the daughter of the late James “Frank” and Mildred “Maxine” (Bean) Littell.

Oleta was a 1967 graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

She was a member of the Leavittsburg Ladies Auxiliary, Leavittsburg Historical Society and a former Treasurer of Zoning Commission.

Oleta loved miniature horses, reading and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, David Bailes of Leavittsburg, Ohio; daughter, Raeann (Edward Dial) Jones of Warren, Ohio; son, Jason Bailes of Leavittsburg, Ohio; sister, Millie Roach of Newton Falls, Ohio; brother, Randy Littell of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Trent, Bailey, Donovan and Elyjah (Samantha); and great-grandchildren, Ian, Alaric, Callie, Kiya, Amiyah and Donovan. Along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.

Inurnment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.