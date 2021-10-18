Oland B. Lindsay, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oland B. Lindsay, 88, of Cortland, Ohio, passed from his earthly life on Saturday, October 16, 2021 and went to his eternal home with his precious Savior, Jesus Christ.

He was born February 12, 1933, in Valley Head, West Virginia. Oland was one of ten children born to his predeceased mother and father, May Swecker Lindsay and Massey Camerson Lindsay.

Oland graduated from Tygarts Valley High School in 1952.

After graduation, he entered the United States Army and served in Germany, as well as four years of service in the National Guard.

After his honorable discharge from the Army he moved to Ohio and began working at Packard Electric until his retirement in 1995 after 30 years of service.

Oland became a Christian in 1958 and dedicated his life to serving his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, through many years of service to Bethel Baptist Church and Niles First Baptist Church. Oland served as a Deacon, Trustee, Sunday school teacher, bus driver and prayer warrior.

He enjoyed spending time with his family at his cabin in West Virginia. Oland loved hunting, fishing and the serenity of his beloved West Virginia mountains.

Oland leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 65 years, Yvonne Shiflett Lindsay, who was his high school sweetheart and the love of his life; daughter, Dawn Elaine (Danny) Glover of Evans, Georgia; son, Bruce Allen (Cathy) Lindsay of Elkins, West Virginia; grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Tardy, Amanda (George) Dominick, Matthew Lindsay, Grace Lindsay, Stephanie (Jamie) Titus and Tony (Maria) Glover and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Ethlene Durham of Tennessee and Shirley Isner of Florida and a brother, Dwain Lindsay of Valley Head, West Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Gail, Paul and Verl Lindsay and three sisters, Olis Campagna, Vera Seabolt and Ila Pearl Davis.

A celebration of life will be held 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home Chapel. Friends may call at 12:30 p.m. prior to the service.

There will be an additional graveside service and interment 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Mill Creek Cemetery, Mill Creek, West Virginia.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that material contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Niles, 26 East Church Street, Niles, OH 44446, in his memory.

Oland had a favorite Bible verse which he held dear to his heart: Isaiah 40:31.

The family wishes to express gratitude for all the cards, calls, thoughts and most of all, the prayers from friends and family. They would also like to especially thank Dr. Shelia Fankhauser for her assistance through Oland’s recent illness.