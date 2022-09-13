CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nunziato “Nunzio” De Luca, 91, of Champion, Ohio passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, peacefully at his home with his wife by his side.

He was born June 15, 1931, in Kilsyth, WV, the son of the late Biagio and Mary (Gugliotti) De Luca.

On December 15, 1979, he married the former Teresa Montellese.

Nunziato retired from Copperweld Steel as a millwright after many years of service.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served from April 20, 1951 through April 20, 1955.

He belonged to a bowling and golfing league and was also a little league baseball coach. Nunziato enjoyed wood carving and metal detecting, but above all, he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa S. (Montellese) De Luca of Champion, Ohio; sons, Joseph (Kathleen) De Luca of Columbus, Ohio, Charles “Tony” (Kristen) De Luca of Granville, Ohio, Stephen (Colleen) De Luca of Hardyville, Virginia and Jason (Wendy) De Luca of Mineral Ridge, Ohio; brother-in-law, Bill (Sherri) Montellese; grandchildren, Laura (Patti), Kristina (Christopher), Daniel, Michael, who is serving in the Army, but was able to come home from Saudi Arabia to spend time with his grandfather, and Meredith; and great-grandson, Nunziato “Otto”.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Lee Pauley; and seven brothers.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Shelly from Hospice of the Valley for her care given to Nunziato and Teresa.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

