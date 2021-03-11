Norvella Jean Rice, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norvella Jean Rice, 63, of Lordstown, died early Wednesday evening, March 10, 2021 at University Hospital Portage Medical Center in Ravenna.



“Jean” as she was known was born March 26, 1957 in Killeen, Texas, a daughter of Vernon and Florence (Pierce) Dugger.



She was a 1976 graduate of Lordstown High School and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.



Jean married Kenneth D. Rice on June 13, 1976. They shared almost 44 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death April 29, 2020.



She was a member of the Lordstown Christian Church and enjoyed cooking and baking, especially cookies.



Jean is survived by her three children; Kevin D. Rice, Joseph W. Rice and Amanda M. Rice, all of Lordstown. She also leaves behind two sisters; Sandy Postlethwaite, of Lordstown and Barbara Bryant, of Kansas City, Kansas; and a brother, David Dugger, of Austin, Texas.



Besides her husband, Jean was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Roger Dugger.



In keeping with her wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.



Arrangements for Mrs. Rice are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

