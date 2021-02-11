Norman Jean Hogan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Jean Hogan, 77, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital from complications due to Covid 19.

She was born June 9, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late John Edwards and the late Dorothy (Nicholas) Edwards.

On October 12, 1963, she married the love of her life, Robert J. Hogan.



She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School class of 1961 and worked at Delphi Packard Electric for 33 years.



Norma was a great cook and baker, who liked to give her creations to other people. She was also into crafts and would make wreaths and blankets. Norma and Robert loved gambling and traveling and they traveled all over the world.



She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert J Hogan of Warren, Ohio; son, Shawn (Kimberly Cohol) Hogan of Warren, Ohio; brother, Ronald Edwards of Lordstown, Ohio, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Hogan and her parents.



Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.