Norman David Valesky, Jr., Greene, Ohio – Obituary

GREENE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman David Valesky, Jr., 66, of Greene, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, surrounded by his family.

He was born August 1, 1953, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Norman David Valesky, Sr. and Mary Helen (Jamison) Valesky.

On April 21, 1996, Dave married the former Terryl “Terry” Starkey. They shared 23 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Dave was employed as a tool and die maker at Delphi Packard Electric.

He was a member of Mecca Community Church.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, reloading, shooting pool, going on missions trips, but above all else, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching their soccer games.

Dave’s loving memory will be carried on by his wife, Terryl “Terry” (Starkey) Valesky of Greene, Ohio; mother, Mary Helen Valesky of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; daughters, Kathryn J. (Billy) Goshorn of Goodyear, Arizona, Kristy J. (Russell) Thornton of Howland, Ohio, Amber (Robert) Delong of Hadley, Pennsylvania and Ruthy (Brian) McLaughlin of Meadville, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren and a grandson, Kase, on-the-way; three great-grandchildren and a brother, Todd (Jeanine) Valesky of Phillipsburg, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his father, Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Valesky and grandson, Geoffrey Urey.

A celebration of life will be held 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Mecca Community Church, 5920 Phillips-Rice Road, Cortland, where Pastor Steve Garces will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the church.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greene Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Mecca Community Church Missions, in his memory.

