Norma L. Cobb, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Louise (Gaunt) Cobb departed this life peacefully on Monday, November 29, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital, with her loving family by her side and some “old time religion music” playing in the background. Her family is grateful that the pain she experienced from several illnesses over the past few years has finally ended and that she has gone to her reward.

Norma was born on August 30, 1941, in Buckhannon, West Virginia, a daughter of Oley and Nellie (Sargent) Gaunt.

Simply put, Norma loved music. She played the “gittar,” the mandolin, the banjo and just about any other stringed instrument she could get her hands on. Her bluegrass and Gospel jam sessions with her siblings and other family members were epic and truly a wonder to behold. She loved a good joke and sharing wonderful stories of her life growing up in West Virginia. In fact, her stories are so good that her family asked her to write them down. The result is 76 handwritten pages of wonderful tales of life in “the holler” that is sure to become a family heirloom. No one who knew Norma can think of her without smiling and even chuckling just a bit about her stories.

Norma was a wonderful homemaker and mother but also held a number of jobs over the years, the most recent of which was as a loving home health-care provider for the elderly.

Norma is survived by three daughters, Lee (Leona Cobb) White of Austintown, Debbie Cobb of Warren (with whom she resided) and Sherri Cobb of Niles. She also leaves to mourn her passing sisters, Violet White and Priscilla Mae Theophilos; brother, Dennis Gaunt; grandchildren, Katie Pacanowski, Eric White and Tony Russo and great-grandchildren, Rylan, Leah, Cohen and Caden.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard Cobb; daughter, Pam (Cobb) Russo and her parents.

She left behind some tears of grief but far more smiles and much laughter as we remember the gift of her life, a personality that could fill a room, and even the occasional random, meaningless text message (“my dang phone keeps messing up”). She will be loved and missed forever, but her family looks forward to sharing wonderful “Grandma Norma Cobb” stories in the years to come

Norma’s final days were supported by some amazing people at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren. Her family is eternally grateful for the kindness and care they provided.

In tribute, her family asks that you consider donating to any charity of your choice, or simply listening to the song “Old Time Religion” with a smile on your face as you remember happy times and a life well-lived.

In keeping with Norma’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a future date.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.