Norma J. Wilfong, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma J. Wilfong, 82, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed Sunday, August 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, following a brief illness.

She was born February 20, 1938, in Newport, Vermont, a daughter of the late Joseph Monfette and the late Georgiana Monfette.

On November 12, 1955, she married Lester J. Wilfong in Worcester, Massachusetts. He preceded her in death in 2005.

Norma lived most of her life in Leavittsburg.

She enjoyed the casino and car trips.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Kathleen) Wilfong, Lester Wilfong, Jr., Stephen (Tammy) Wilfong and Scott Wilfong; grandchildren, Thomas Wilfong, Jr., Jennifer Wilfong, Amy Wilfong, Angela (Baldwin) Wilfong, Erin Wilfong, Nicole Wilfong, Jessica (Young) Wilfong and Stephen Wilfong, Jr.; several great-grandchildren and brother, Joseph Monfette.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Lester J. Wilfong.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, the funeral home.

Due to the current health crisis and mandate, masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 11, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: