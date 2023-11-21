WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma J. Griscott, 93 of Warren, Ohio, passed on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Community Skilled Nursing Home.

She was born January 15, 1930, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ralph Francis Kearns and the late Florence (Mundorf) Kearns.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was employed as a clerical worker at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for over 30 years.

Norma was an active member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and Methodist Women’s Group.

Surviving is her son, Gary (Lois) Griscott of Peoria, Illinois; three grandsons, Gary Griscott, Jr., Luke and Matt Norris; a granddaughter, Kimberly Hlavin, as well as six great-grandchildren, Garrett, Ashlyn, Brooklyn, Patrick, Dominic and Elliott.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, William “Bill” Kearns and Robert Kearns.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Interment will be in the Crown Hill Burial Park.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.