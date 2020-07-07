Norma J. Barnes, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma J. Barnes, 88, of Cortland, Ohio died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Brookdale Sevierville.



She was born December 7, 1931, in Bristolville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Byron and Erma (Stocker) Wilcox .



Norma graduated from Champion High School and was a homemaker.

She loved to travel, play golf and enjoyed playing cards.

She was awarded the “Juliette Low” Spirit Award from the Lake to River Council of the Girl Scouts of America. Norma was a district and neighborhood chairman.



Left to cherish her memories are her husband, William H. Barnes of Cortland, Ohio; a son, William H. (Rita) Barnes, Jr. of Sevierville, Tennessee; a daughter, Barbara (Jon) Timcisko of New Middletown, Ohio; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Donna Rudolph of Tuczon,, Arizona, and a brother, Harlan Wilcox of New Castle, Pennsylvania.



She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Scott Barnes, a daughter, Susan Gorrell, and two brothers, Verne and Dale Wilcox.



Private Funeral services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



Entombment will be in the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, OH.



The family requests that material contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, in her memory.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Service.

