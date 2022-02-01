WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nora B. Plant, 85, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born January 17, 1937, in Ohio, the daughter of the late Allan J. and Agnes E. (Losey) Berry.

Nora retired from Packard Electric in 2001 after many years of service.

She was an avid baker, loved gardening, sewing and crocheting.

She is survived by her children, Robert Plant of Warren, Ohio, Jan Plant, Billie Plant of Youngstown, Ohio, Jeff Plant of Warren, Ohio and Allen (Elaine) Plant of Cortland, Ohio; granddaughter, Gabrielle Plant and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Billie McElrath.

Per her wishes, no services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

She will be laid to rest in North Jackson Cemetery, North Jackson, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

