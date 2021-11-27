Nino Cavaliere, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nino Cavaliere, 71, of Champion, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 13, 1950 in Vieste, Italy, a son of the late Vincenzo and Leonarda (Cotugno) Cavaliere.

Nino worked for the Delphi Packard Electric Corporation in Warren for more than 30 years, prior to retiring.

He married the former Barbara Panttila on March 7, 1994. They shared 27 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Nino was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Warren. He enjoyed fishing, reading and loved the ocean and taking boating trips. Nino was a kind and generous man who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his wife, Nino is survived by a son, Michael Cavaliere of Champion and three brothers, Anthony (Laura) Cavaliere of Warren, Patrick (Darlene) Cavaliere of Champion and Guy (Tricia) Cavaliere of Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joseph and Libero Cavaliere and two sisters; Teresa Cavaliere and Vickie Thomas.

A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church.

Interment will take place in the Champion Township Cemetery.

Arrangements for Mr. Cavaliere are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.