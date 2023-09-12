SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nina Lucille Currence Tietz, age 89, passed peacefully on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Hospice House, with family at her side.

Nina was born on August 22, 1934, in Calvin, West Virginia, the daughter of Ollie Bailes Currence and Homer Currence.

She moved to Warren at a young age and attended Harding High School.

Nina married Olaf Walter Tietz, Jr. on December 2, 1950 and made her home in Southington, Ohio.

After several jobs through the years, she retired from Klingemier Sparkle Market in Champion, Ohio.

Nina was instrumental in bringing the Little Free Library to the Center in Southington, Ohio.

She was a member of Grace Methodist Church in Warren and a past member of Southington United Methodist Church and Tod Avenue United Methodist Church.

She was also a long-time member of the Southington American Legion Post Auxiliary.

Nina will be lovingly remembered by her four children, Allan (Janet) Tietz, Nina Marie (Craig) Humes, Daniel (Susan) Tietz and Martin (Wendy) Tietz, all of Southington, Ohio; as well as 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, several stepgrandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Nina was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; in-laws, Genevieve and Olaf Tietz and by four siblings, Freda Frazer, Virgil Currence, Golda Haberstroh and Willie Currence.

A private family service is being arranged by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Warren, Ohio.

Burial will be in Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Southington Community Trust, Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514, or a charity of choice.

