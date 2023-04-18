NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nina Jo Weeks, 85, of Niles, Ohio passed Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born July 30, 1937, in Gadsden, Alabama, the daughter of the late Bert Jones and the late Lucille (Lumpkin) Jones.

Nina graduated from Auburn University in 1959, where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy. She was employed by several area hospitals as a pharmacist. Nina was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and she was also a member of the Art and Drama Club, which was established in Ohio in 1917.

She is survived by her three sons, Walter “Tripp” Lawrence Weeks, III of Sarasota, Florida, Matthew Blake Weeks of Sheridan, Arkansas and Lincoln Dow Weeks of Baltimore, Maryland; and brother, Richard Bert Jones of Leeds, Alabama.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lawrence Weeks, Jr.

Per her wishes there will be no services or calling hours. Her cremains will be placed next to her husband in the First Presbyterian Church columbarium.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.