CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Stoian, 71, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 1, 1950, a son of the late Nick Stoian and the late Elisabeth Hauke Stoian.

Nick graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1968 and retired from Schaeffer Equipment, Inc., after 28 years.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Howland and enjoyed teaching Bible and theology.

Nick was also a veteran of the United States Air Force, earning the Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service during his three years of duty at RAF Lakenheath, England.

Nick was an avid reader of history, theology and sports books.

Surviving are his wife, Mae S. Stoian of Cortland, Ohio, whom he married February 14, 1990; a stepdaughter, Tammy (Joe) Eby of Gaines, Michigan; a stepson, Larry (Denise) Gelet II of Champion, Ohio and five grandchildren, Aaron, Anna and Alex Eby, along with Christian and Alyssa Gelet. Also surviving are a brother, Eddie Stoian of Arizona; brother, Ted (Georgann) Stoian of Warren, Ohio; brother, Dan (Eileen) Stoian of Howland, Ohio and a sister, Debra Stoian of Howland, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Tyler Gelet.

Funeral services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until service time on Monday at the Funeral Home.

Interment will take place privately in the Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township.

