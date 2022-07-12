WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nelson John Beach, 78 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at his daughter’s residence.

He was born September 13, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Norman J. and the late VinaBelle (Sprague) Beach.

On July 5, 1963, he married the former Joyce Miller. They have shared 59 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

John was a teacher with the Warren City Schools for 32 years. Following retirement, he was a bus driver with Anderson Tour.

He enjoyed gardening, camping, backpacking, traveling throughout the United States with his wife, Joyce, playing and coaching basketball and cheering for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren at sporting events.

John was a member of the Warren Sports Hall of Fame.

He was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran church, where he served on the Board of Trustees and sang in the church choir.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Beach of Warren, Ohio; children, John (Jill) Beach of Haskins, Ohio, Jeannine Beach of Cleveland, Ohio, Joellen (Tom) Denk of Cleveland, Ohio and James (Shana) Beach of Chesterland, Ohio; grandchildren, Jessica Barnes of Cleveland, Ohio, Mallory (Kyle) Dockery of Grand Rapids, Ohio, Luke Beach of Haskins, Ohio, Thomas Denk of Cleveland, Ohio, Benjamin Denk of Cleveland, Ohio, Anna Beach of Chesterland, Ohio, William Beach of Chesterland, Ohio, Nathan Beach of Chesterland, Ohio and Grace Beach of Chesterland, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Damari Dammons, Deshawn Dammons and Dalilah Jordan, all of Cleveland, Ohio and his beloved dog, Sophie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Beach Davis and brother-in-law, Bob Davis.

Services will be held 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where The Rev. Pastor Eugene A. Koene will officiate. Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Family and friends may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.