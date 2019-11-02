Nelson J. Welke, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nelson J. Welke, 81, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital Center.

He was born January 27, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Ted Welke and Evelyn Weston Juneau.

Mr. Welke was employed as a repair technician with United Telephone Company and Sprint, retiring after 40 years of service.

Nelson was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed cooking and baking, all of his family enjoyed his special chocolate chip cookies and homemade bread.

Surviving are three sons, Nelson H. Welke of Warren, Ohio, Eric (Rachel) Welke of Ashburn, Virginia and Brian (Nikki) Fish of Hendersonville, Tennesee; three daughters, Bridget McGhee of Columbus, Ohio, Gretchen (Greg) Merz of Columbus, Ohio, Tami Bechtel of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and a along with eight grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Patrick Welke of Puerto Rico.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Jean Welke and three brothers, Michael Welke, Theodore Welke and Richard Black.

A Gathering of Friends will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in his memory.