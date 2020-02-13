Nellie E. (Vickers) Burton, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nellie E. (Vickers) Burton, 69, of Warren, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Wednesday afternoon, February 12, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Health Center in Warren.

She was born March 4, 1950 in Warren, a daughter of John C. and Grace E. (Lewis) Vickers.

Nellie attended Warren G. Harding High School and was a graduate of Youngstown State University, where she achieved a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering.

She had been employed with the C.P. Hall Company of Chicago, IL, for 15 years, prior to retiring.

She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Elizabeth (Tim) Kriner, of Cortland. She also leaves behind grandchildren; Samantha (Zach Tenney) Kriner, of Warren, Kristi (Corey) Metzenroth, of Champion, Michael Kriner, of Ft. Campbell, Kentucky and Dustin (Hope) Burton, of Farmdale; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Burton, of Champion; sisters; Shirley (Jack) Hill, of Kinsman, Alice Monti, of Warren, Jenny Breino, of Sugarland, Texas and Doris Vickers, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; brothers; Jim (Lori) Vickers, of Fallsbrook, California and Tom (Marie) Vickers, of Newton Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was so proud to be great grandma to Jacob and Cole Tenney, Alexis and Zoe Metzenroth, Emerson and Jameson Burton and Oliver Burton.

Nellie was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Richard Burton, a brother, John Vickers, Jr., a sister, Mildred Jane Vickers and a grandson, Nicholas Burton.

In keeping with Nellie’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours. A memorial service in her honor is being planned for at a later date.

Arrangements for Mrs. Burton are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 14, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.