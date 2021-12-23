MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Neil Lloyd Poling, 64, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge.

He was born March 28, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Neil Q. and Mildred (Baker) Poling.

He is survived by his brother, Jeffrey (Anita) Poling of Paint Lick, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Russell E. Poling.

There will be no services at this time.

Cremation has been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.