WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Naysa Jeanne Ware, 67, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born January 18, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joel Patterson, Jr. and the late Alice Virginia (Benson) Patterson.

Naysa was educated in the Warren City School District. She attended Kent State University for 3 1/2 years.

Naysa married James on December 18, 1979 and they shared 42 years of marriage. To this union were born two daughters.

She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. Naysa was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she participated in the Silver Leaf Choir, Mass Choir and a member of the Praise Team.

Naysa retired from Dillard’s Department Store in 2016.

She enjoyed board games, traveling, dancing, cooking, swimming and helping others.

Naysa will be missed by her husband, James Ware of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Mica Ware of Dallas, Texas and Monica Ware of Egypt; grandson, Jordan English of Dallas, Texas; sisters, Dulcinia Moore and Desiree Lee (Mark) Moore, of Warren, Ohio; brother, Joel “Smokey” Patterson III of Marion, Ohio; niece, Charmaine Moore of Warren, Ohio; nephew, Brian Moore of Warren, Ohio; niece, Brittney Miller of Columbus, Ohio and nephew, Darren Lee of Warren, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Friendship Baptist Church, 1954 Brier Street SE, Warren. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.