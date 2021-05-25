Naomi Roseann McVicker, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Naomi Roseann McVicker, 87 of Southington, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



She was born January 21, 1934, in Phillipi, West Virginia, the daughter of the late David and Arla (Cox) Stewart.



Naomi was a graduate of Phillipi High School in West Virginia.

She retired from Delphi Packard Electric after 30 years of service.

Naomi enjoyed sewing and crafts.



She is survived by her children, Robert H. (Rebecca) Martin, Jr. of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Gregory (Dawn) Martin of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Pamela West of St. Petersburg, Florida and Tamara (Steve) Wrobleski of Charlotte, North Carolina; stepson, Jeffrey D. McVicker of Columbus, Ohio; stepdaughter, Jeanette Lamont of Columbus, Ohio; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren and brother, Lindsey Stewart of La Grange, California.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. McVicker.



No services will be held at this time.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

