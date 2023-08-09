WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nannette Tyler, 84, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born April 24, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ray E. and Thelma V. (Munson) Thornton.

Nannette was a member of Howland United Methodist Church.

She loved her cat, taking care of her flowers and maintaining her yard and caring for her family.

Nannette is survived by two sons, Edward A. Tyler of Girard, Ohio and Timothy M. (Karen) Tyler of Kinsman, Ohio; grandson, Jered (Akaicia) Tyler of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister, Colleen Aliberti of Niles, Ohio and brother, Corbette Thornton of Seattle, Washington.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. Tyler, whom she married April 23, 1960.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Inurnment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

