Nancy M. Miller, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy M. Miller, 70, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.



She was born December 14, 1950, in Warren, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Robert Leroy Oviatt, Sr. and the late Gladys Mae (Brewer) Oviatt.



Nancy was a homemaker and enjoyed baking, Bingo, riding motorcycles and working in her flower gardens. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.



She is survived by her companion, Ricky M. Baker; sons, David (Melissa) Bartholomew of Warren, Ohio and Jeff (Deanna) Miller of Midlothian, Texas; daughter, Michelle (James) Hawks of Warren, Ohio; brothers, Robert L. (Karen) Oviatt, Jr. of Bristolville, Ohio and Roger Oviatt of Bristolville, Ohio; sisters, Marilyn Reed of Spartansburg, Pennsylvania and Judy Martin of McDonald, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert and sister, Ruth Post.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.



Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service on Thursday, July 29, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.



Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.



