BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Leeann Tomko, 87, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her home.

She was born August 28, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lyle and the late Bertha (Rutter) Burr.

Nancy was a 1952 graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

She was employed as a salesperson at Sears Roebuck & Co. for over 20 years.

Nancy was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church.

She enjoyed playing cards and was a member of several card clubs, Ali Baba Grotto and Cauldron. She enjoyed traveling to Navy ship reunions, camping at Kennerdell, going to casinos, garage sales and socializing.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Joseph Tomko of Bristolville, Ohio, whom she married June 2, 1956; daughter, Tammy Ann Wilkes; son, Joseph Lyle (Ruthann) Tomko of Bazetta, Ohio; grandson, David (Nina) Wilkes of Bristolville, Ohio; great-granddaughter, Charlee and brother, Ronald Burr of Leavittsburg, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mulford Burr and son-in-law, Charles Wilkes.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, where Fr. William Rupp will officiate. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

